Thane: Kin kill man for seeking repayment of loan

Thane: A 26-year-old gas mechanic was killed by his own relatives for seeking repayment of a loan in Badlapur. The victim Shravan Kumar Bishnoi was beaten and strangled to death by his relative Prakash Bishnoi, with whom he shared a house, and two others on Thursday afternoon.

Both Shravan and Prakash were working as mechanics in a gas agency. A few days back Shravan Kumar had lent Rs 10,000 to Solapur resident Budhaji Bishnoi, the brother of Prakash his room mate in Wadvali chowk in Badlapur West, Thane district, Badlapur West police station Senior Police Inspector, Datta Gawde said.

When Budhaji did not return the money even after several requests, Shravan abused him over the phone. The enraged Budhaji, his brother Prakash and another suspect Dinesh Bishnoi attacked Shravan at his house, beat him up with a stick and strangled him to death and fled soon after.

“After receiving the information about the incident, our team reached the spot and first reported a case of accidental death. However, medical report suggested that Shravan Kumar was murdered. With the help of a CCTV footage, we arrested the three suspects Budhaji Bishnoi, Prakash Bishnoi and Dinesh Bishnoi within five hours of the incident and registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections (302) murder. All the three accused were presented in Badlapur court where they have been ordered three days of police custody,” SI Gawde added.