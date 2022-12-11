Mumbai: King’s Ransom gallops away with another Betway trophy

King's Ransom galloped away with the Betway Indian 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the Mumbai season, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday.

It was Thunberg who set the pace in this eight odd furlongs, the main event of the day, as this filly led by eight lengths ahead of her nearest opponent till the last 200 meters of the race, but PS Chauhan guided the magic filly, King's Ransom at the moment's nick, hitting the front in the last 50 meters to add another Betway trophy to her name. The champion was from the yards of trainer Pesi Shroff.

The champion duo of Chauhan and Pesi Shroff finished with a fine double on the day when only four favourites obliged in a card of ten races.

Results

1. The Sport Ex Consultancy Trophy Div-1 (1400m): 1. Toussaint, 2. Dalasan, 3. Anoushka

2. The R J Kolah Trophy (2000m0: 1. Truly Epic, 2. Northern Lights, 3. Caprisca

3. The Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Lazarus, 2. Waikiki, 3. Sloane Square

4. The K M Munshi Trophy (1200m): 1. Mozelle, 2. Gazino, 3. Menilly

5. The M N Nazir Trophy (1600m): 1. Coeur De Lion, 2. Django, 3. Zarak

6. The Mahalakshmi Sprint Million (1200m): 1. Iron Age, 2. Leopard Rock, 3. Market King

7. The Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Irish Gold, 2. She's A Teaser, 3. Believe

8. Betway Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1) (1600m): 1. King's Ransom, 2. Thunberg, 3. Dangerous

9. The Sport Ex Consultancy Trophy Div-2 (1400m): 1. Daulat Mai, 2. Intense Belief, 3. Toofan

10. The Secret Star Trophy (1000m): 1. 1. Dowsabel, 2. Wal Shy, 3. Dilbar