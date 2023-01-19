Thane: Kalyan railway police arrest two for mobile thefts; phones worth Rs 93,000 recovered

File | Representative Image

Thane: The Kalyan railway station police while patrolling on Wednesday, arrested two accused involved in mobile thefts. Both accused are residents of Ulhasnagar and the Kalyan railway police have recovered eight mobile phones worth Rs 93,000 from them.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Atmaram Patil alias Bhavdya (22) and Irfan Khaja Hussain Syed (30).

Prakash Chaugule, sub-inspector of Kalyan railway police said, " From last few months there has been an increase in thefts of mobile phones in Kalyan railway station premises. The modus operandi of the accused was that they would suddenly pickpocket the mobile phones when the passengers try to board the local trains. The passengers after entering the train realised that their mobile phones have been stolen. We have already arrested many thieves who committed such thefts in past."

Chaugule further added, " We think that there is a big group of thieves involved in mobile phone thefts. On Wednesday our team was patrolling near the station area and found two youths walking suspiciously on the railway station premises. We stopped both the youths and interrogated them. During interrogation, we became suspicious of both of them and detained Vivek and Irfan. After detaining them we started thorough interrogation during which they confessed to their crimes. We recovered eight mobile phones worth Rs 93,000. We are now further investigating how many more such crimes both the accused have been involved in."

