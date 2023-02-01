Thane: Kalyan cops arrest woman for sexually assaulting a minor boy for 3 years | Representative Image

Kalyan Police arrested a 32-year-old woman for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy over the past three years. A complaint was filed against the accused after the boy's mother approached police.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused Keerti Ghaywate (32) repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor in his home in Kalyan and her residence in Nashik.

Following the same, child welfare committees of Kolsewadi and Bhiwandi launched a probe into the matter and based on its findings directed the police to lodge a First Information Report.

The investigating officer was quoted in the HT report as saying that the accused is a family friend of the minor and has sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions. He cited the boy's mother saying that she used to take him to Nashik with her son for vacations and assaulted him there as well.

He further said that the mother thinks her son was influenced by the accused to also consume alcohol and watch obscene content. The official added that the mother grew suspicious after the boy began using his phone all the time.

Reportedly, she checked his phone and upon checking she found out that the accused had been influencing the minor.

The woman has been booked under sections of POCSO Act and section 25 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2000.

