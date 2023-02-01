Bengaluru cops arrest man for sexually assaulting, killing his partner's 3-year-old daughter | Representative Image

A three-year-old girl in Bengaluru was raped and killed by a 26-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday, January 31.

Reportedly, the incident happened in Bengaluru's Kamkshipalya area where the toddler resided with her mother.

An NDTV report stated that the accused was romantic partner of the toddler's mother who is a labourer in a garment factory. He had been dating the woman for over a year.

Another report in New Indian Express stated that the incident happened when the woman was at work and the girl was home alone on Monday afternoon. The victim resided near Nanda Gokula Government School in the area.

Reportedly, the accused killed the girl by hitting on her head with a blunt object as injury marks were spotted there. Her body was taken to civic-run Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

