Mumbai Crime: Neighbour rapes 6-year-old girl; held

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 04:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Mumbai: The Mankhurd police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl. The matter surfaced when the victim’s family found her crying inconsolably on Sunday evening. Her mother and brother were at the hospital for a medical matter at the time of the incident.

As per the girl’s statement to the police, the suspect, who resides in the same building as the victim’s family, carried her from outside her flat to his own house. After the incident, he left her outside her flat and ran away.

The girl’s inconsolable crying forced her family to return home. After she narrated the incident, they immediately took her to the police station. The man was later arrested and he confessed to the crime.

A case has been registered against him under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

