Delhi: Airhostess alleges sexual assault; suspect absconding

The victim who is from one of the north-eastern states alleged that she met the suspect through a dating application.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
New Delhi: An air hostess has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a man, who claimed to be a former pilot at her flat in Dwarka on January 26, reports from TOI stated.

The victim who is from one of the north-eastern states alleged that she met the suspect through a dating application.

The woman also stated that she was beaten by the accused who threatened her to not reveal the incident to anyone.

Police said the suspect was absconding.

