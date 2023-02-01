Delhi: Airhostess alleges sexual assault; suspect absconding

Representative Image | File

New Delhi: An air hostess has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a man, who claimed to be a former pilot at her flat in Dwarka on January 26, reports from TOI stated.

The victim who is from one of the north-eastern states alleged that she met the suspect through a dating application.

The woman also stated that she was beaten by the accused who threatened her to not reveal the incident to anyone.

Police said the suspect was absconding.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)