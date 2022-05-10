Thane: Kalwa police arrest man from Thane for blackmailing, raping his female friends by spiking their drinks

Thane: Kalwa police succeeded in arresting a 33-year-old man from Goa who allegedly used to spiked drinks of his women friends and sexually assault them. The Kalwa police said that it was really challenging for the police team to trace and nab him.

The accused a 33-year-old, a native of Solapur, who was staying at rented flat in Thane befriended the 23-year-old woman from Diva and spiked her drink and later sexually assaulted her.

Manohar Ahwad, a senior police inspector of Kalwa while speaking with the media said, "Recently we received a complaint from a 23-year-old woman whom the accused named Ashok Suravase alias Jitu was harrassing. On the pretext of organising a dashing birthday the accused called the victim and while offering colddrink to the 23 year old he spiked her drink and sexually assaulted her also clicked some of their compromising photos and started blackmailing her to meet him again. When the woman asked him to marry her she refused to marry and when she was about to get married he sent her compromising photos to the bridegroom's family. Later he morphed her photos and posted on Facebook as a call girl with her number after which several man approached her asking for sexual favours."

He further added, "During the course of investigation, we found that the accused harassed several other women using similar modus operandi. His modus operandi was that he usually befriended women and asked them out on the pretext of celebrating their birthday or any similar ocassion. He would take them home, spike their drinks and assualt them sexually."

Awhad informed, " The accused was such a sharp mind that whole doing the crime he kept on changing his locations and phone numbers making it challenging for the police team to trace and nab him. Earlier his operation location was Karnataka but he later fled to Goa. The team from Kalwa police went to Goa and nabbed him while he was planning to flee."

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:59 PM IST