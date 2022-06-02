Thane: Jitendra Awhad says MHADA to set up largest township in Ambernath

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad | PTI

Thane: Soon Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be setting up the largest township in the Ambernath area, said the state housing minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad while speaking with the media. On Thursday the officials from MHADA surveyed the 200 acres of land adjacent to Chickholi Dam in Ambernath for the project.

As the population of Mumbai suburbs is growing at a rapid pace, there are space constraints for the developmental projects now and at present, the land is available beyond the Dombivali area which is Ambernath and Badlapur. Therefore the mega township will be set up in Ambernath, said the state housing minister.

Speaking with the media during an event in Ambernath city state housing minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad said, "The township will be the largest township in Maharashtra among the townships built by MHADA till date. So far no MHADA project has been set up in Ambernath city. However, now due to the connectivity of the area, this area has now become important and thus MHADA is planning to purchase 200 acres of land adjacent to Chikhloli Dam."

The proposed site at Chikhloli where the project is planned to be set up was surveyed by MHADA officials on Thursday and during the occasion the Mhada Chief Executive Officer Dr Nitin Mahajan himself was present.

Ahwad further added, "We are in talks with a Japanese government company for the largest township. It is true that every minister wants to have a big project in his career. If this project turns into reality then Sharad Pawar's vision of development will work here. If this township project takes place in Ambernath then definitely it will be important for the development of the city."