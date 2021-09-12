e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:45 PM IST

Thane: Jailer, cop attacked by 2 inmates in Aadharwadi Jail

A jailer and a police constable were injured after they were allegedly attacked by two inmates in the Aadharwadi Jail of Thane, the police informed.

Jailer Anand Pansare and police constable Bhausaheb Ganjve were allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The injured jail staff were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment, the police added.

As per the police, following the incident, a case under Sections 333 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the two accused, Mohammad Altaf and Ankit Mahendra Prasad.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:45 PM IST
