Mumbai: Burglar held in Pydhonie, search on for his accomplice

Pydhonie Police have arrested a 38-year-old burglar for house break ins. They have seized valuables worth Rs 40,000 from him. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and police have made a 40 per cent recovery in the case.

According to police, the incident came to light in the early hours of Saturday, when the lock of a stationary shop was broken open and valuables worth Rs 91,000 were missing. A police team that was on night patrolling duty to deter house break ins and robberies, received information that there was a suspicious activity underway in the shop, after which the police team reached at the spot.

Police nabbed the accused, Majbur Rehman Shaikh, 38, and caught him red handed. The officials managed to recover valuables worth ₹40,000, while a search for another accused is underway.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:01 PM IST