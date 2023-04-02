 Thane: Iron rod pierces through labourer at under-construction site in Badlapur; condition stable
Thane: Iron rod pierces through labourer at under-construction site in Badlapur; condition stable

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
FPJ

Thane: In a shocking incident in Badlapur, an iron rod fell from an under-construction building, piercing through a 26-year-old labourer whose condition is now stable.

The incident took place on Saturday when the laborer was installing CCTV at a new upcoming shopping mart in a building. 

Tiwari's condition is stable now

Anil Padwal, senior police inspector, at Badlapur police station said, "The incident has been reported at Thanekar Palacio housing project. The 26-year-old labourer Satyaprakash Tiwari was installing a CCTV camera outside the Mart at around 4:30 pm on Saturday when an iron rod fell from the 8th floor and pierced through him. Tiwari was immediately taken to Nirmal hospital by the passer-by for treatment. Tiwari's condition is stable now."

Padwal added, "No case has been registered at the police station in this matter so far. We will soon take action after the case is registered."

Ajay Thanekar the developer of the Thanekar Palacio housing project was unavailable for comments.

