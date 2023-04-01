Thane: Police book man for abusing Sindhi's and Ulhasnagar on social media

Thane: The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against a person who used abusive language against Sindhi and Ulhasnagar on a WhatsApp group on Thursday. The Ulhasnagar police on Saturday said that soon they will arrest the accused.

Earlier on Thursday a person identified as Yogendra Munshi from Mumbai posted abusive statements against Sindhi and Ulhasnagar on a WhatsApp group named Ulhasnagar.

Dilip Fulpagare, senior police inspector, at Ulhasnagar police station said, "Based on the complaint from a local reporter from Ulhasnagar Mohit Harisinghani we have registered a case against Yogendra Munshi.

According to the complainant he was watching a video of some spiritual leader on the Ulhasnagar WhatsApp group and suddenly he found a post where abusive language was used against Sindhi and Ulhasnagar."

Protests outside Ulhasnagar police station

Harisinghani along with many Sindhi from Ulhasnagar protested outside the police station to register a case against the accused."

Fulpgare added, " We have registered a case against Yogendra Munshi under IPC sections 153-A (Whoever deliberately or wantonly causes or provokes any riot through illegal means), 295-A ( Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). We are further investigating the case."

Deepak Chatlani, BJP office-bearer from Ulhasnagar said, " The Sindhi people have given a lot to the society and are always ahead in social work. We have built hospitals, schools and many other facilities for the benefit of people. We too need respect. The posts abusing Sindhi's and Ulhasnagar area will not be tolerated."