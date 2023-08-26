Thane: Inquiry Ordered As Senior Cop Found With Mobile Snatcher In Hotel | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: A controversy has broken out in the police circles over an alleged phone thief from Bandra found with assistant police inspector Krupali Borse of Mumbra police station in a hotel in Powai in the early hours of August 8 when she was on leave. As this is an act unbecoming of a police officer, everyone is paying attention to what action the senior officers will take against her.

Incidentally, MLA Jitendra Awhad on Friday tweeted allegations against API Borse in a MHADA-MMRDA housing scam. He has alleged that the scam was sought to be covered up by vested interests as many bigwigs are involved.

Accused tracked with mobile location

On August 5, two thieves stole seven mobile phones from rickshaw passengers within an hour between Vile Parle and Kherwadi. One of the phones – an iPhone-14 Pro –was snatched from the hand of a young airhostess in Kherwadi. On investigation, it was found that the phone was switched off at Shil Road in Thane. The gathered intelligence pointed towards a resident of Shil-Daighar area, Sabir Sher Ali Syed.

On tracking Syed’s number, the police traced him on August 7 to a mall in Seawood in Mumbra with his friend, from where he left for Mumbai in a car along with three women and a friend. As soon as he was traced to a Powai hotel on August 8, the Kherwadi police laid a trap and caught him with his friend Basheer in the lobby in the early hours. He was also accompanied by API Borse and two other young women. An inquiry was promptly orderedagainst API Borse.

After Syed’s arrest, the Kherwadi police also arrested his second accomplice, Shahrukh, and revealed three cases of mobile theft, one in Kherwadi and one in Vile Parle.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)