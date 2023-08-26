Thane: Six Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Overturns At Rabodi

Auto-Rickshaw Overturns At Rabodi |

Thane: Six persons including one 4-year-old girl injured when the auto-rickshaw overturned at Rabodi in Thane on Friday, August 25 at around 8 pm. Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, " We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 8 pm about the auto-rickshaw overturned near police ground in Thane.

The auto-rickshaw driver Shivkumar Jaiswal (50) was going to Thane station from Bhiwandi, Kalher route. Jaiswal got dizzy while driving the auto and it got overturned. Soon after receiving the information about the accident the Rabodi police personnel and Thane city traffic department personnel reached the spot."

Tadvi further added, "Six persons have been injured in the said incident and they have been admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for treatment. A total of 5 passengers including including one minor girl were traveling in the said rickshaw."

The injured persons has been identified as auto-rickshaw driver Shivkumar Jaiswal (50) a resident of Kharton Road in Thane, Srishti Sachin Patil (4), Shital Sachin Patil (30), Snehal Mishra (27),Yash Patekar (29) and Vikas Singh (24) all the resident of Bangar Nagar at Kalher in Bhiwandi.

All the injured persons were hurt on head, shoulder and neck. Tadvi added, "At the said spot rickshaw involved in the accident was been moved to one side of the road and it was been cleared for traffic."