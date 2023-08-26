Thane: Japanese University Students Meet Civic Chief Abhijit Bangar As Part Of Cultural Exchange Program Visit |

Thane: The students and teachers of Kyoto Sangyo University of Japan who are currently visiting Thane city under cultural exchange program on Friday evening met the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar and discussed on city experience, library and Japanese work culture.

20 students and two teachers of Kyoto Sangyo University in Japan are on a visit to Thane city from August 20. A cultural exchange program has been running since 2012 between the Institute of Oriental Studies of Vidya Prasarak Mandal in Thane and Kyoto Sangyo University. Earlier, in 2017 and 2019, the then mayor and commissioner of Thane city met the students who came at that time.

During their visit they are involved in various programs like Yoga session, Hindi and English language exposure, Indian culture visit, Thane and Mumbai city. In this series on Friday these students met Bangar.

Civic Chief Speaks On Cultural Exchange Program

Bagar said, "This activity of Vidya Prasarak Mandal is very important. The exchange of ideas and culture of two cities and countries takes place on this occasion. Although we have seen Japan mostly through books, cartoon series, their perceptions and ours have a lot in common. It was a pleasant experience to be able to discuss with the students who came from Japan on this occasion."

Vidya Prasarak Mandal Dr. Mahesh Bedekar informed the students about the purpose of their visit and their program. On this occasion TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi was present.

The team leader who accompanied the Japanese students Prof. Dr. Ohiro and Prof. Dr. Shiga commented on their experiences during the visit.

Ohiro felt that Thane city was very clean and safe. Citizens here are very polite and ready to help. The students from Thane who were with us also helped us a lot, Ohira said.

During the meet Japanese students introduced themselves in Hindi language. Also, the appreciation of Doraemon, Sushi Masa in India was mentioned.

