Thane News: Two Held With Charas Worth ₹30 Lakh In Kopri; Probe On

Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Thane Crime Branch unit arrested two people from Bihar with charas worth ₹30 lakh in their possession on Friday. This move comes amid strict action against anti-social elements selling and buying drugs in the city.

On Friday, Vikas Ghodke, a senior police inspector of Crime Branch Unit-5 received information from a source that two persons were coming with drugs near Mangla High School in Kopri. Based on the information received Ghodke along with his team laid a trap near and arrested Prashant Kumar Rambabu Singh (27) and Premshankar Lakshminarayan Thakur (23), both natives of Parasavani district of Sitamarhi in Bihar. The police recovered 2kg 60 grams of charas worth ₹30 lakh from their possession."

Ghodke said, "Both the accused were illegally possessing the charas worth ₹30 lakh, and they came to sell it to someone in Thane. We arrested the accused and registered a case against them under various sections of the NDPS Act. They were produced in court on Saturday and were sent to police custody till August 29. Besides, Nepali currency notes were found in their possession, and it is prima facie evident that they brought the drug from Nepal. Bhushan Shinde, police inspector of the Crime Branch Unit-5 is further investigating the case."