Thane included in top 10 cities of country in 'Open Data Week' competition under Smart Cities Mission

In what can be a proud moment for Thanekars, the Thane city has been included in the top 10 cities out of 100 cities in the country in the "Open Data Week" competition organized under the Smart Cities Mission of the Government of India.

The Central Government had organized an open data week competition to get the suggestions of the citizens. Accordingly, this Open Data Week was organized in Thane city under the guidance of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and in the presence of the then Mayor Naresh Ganpat Mhaske to promote the government's Open Data Policy. Through this competition, quality datasets, data stories, blogs and APIs were uploaded in order to enrich the Smart City Open Data Portal.

Under the guidance of TMC Chief Dr Vipin Sharma, the Thane Smart City Chief Executive Commissioner and TMC Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi had uploaded more than 70 datasets on the Smart Cities Open Data Portal by other departments of Thane Municipal Corporation and Thanekars have been helped to use it as per their need.

TMC Chief Dr Vipin Sharma and Additional Commissioner Sandeep Salvi accepted the award by Smart City Mission Joint Secretary and Mission Director Kunal Kumar in Surat present were during the event were Information and Technology Officer Swaroop Kulkarni, Information and Technology Officer Nitin Dumbare, Smart City Advisor Kailas Patil, Amol Kumbhar and others were present at the awards ceremony.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:43 PM IST