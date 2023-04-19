 Thane: Heatwave continues in Thane district, temperature crosses 40°C again
Thane: Heatwave continues in Thane district, temperature crosses 40°C again

On Wednesday, Thane city recorded a temperature of 42.7 °C.

Abhitash Singh
Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Thane: Heatwave continues in Thane district, temperature crosses 40°C again

Thane: The heatwave continued in Thane district on Wednesday, April 19 with the district recording a temperature of more than 40°C. Karjat in Raigad district recorded the highest temperature of 45°C on Tuesday, April 18.

Thane district crosses 40°C

The temperatures in Thane and Navi Mumbai areas also reached the upper 40°C on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the temperatures recorded were as follows; Badlapur 42.6°C , Kalyan 42.8°C , Dombivali 42.6°C , Mumbra°C 42.3, Thane 42.8°C , Panvel 42.8°C and Navi Mumbai 41.8°C.

On Wednesday, Thane city recorded a temperature of 42.7 °C.

Abhishek Modak, a weather expert from Badlapur predicted and said, "The heat wave will continue on Wednesday as well. The temperature will drop slightly from Thursday, April 19 onwards."

