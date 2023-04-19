Thane Zilla Parishad suggests do's & don'ts to beat the heat | File

Thane: The Thane Zilla Parishad health department has come up with guidelines for citizens to deal with the scorching heat.

The district health officer Dr Gangadhar Parge has given some instructions for citizens to keep in mind.

The instructions say that to help a person suffering from heatstroke one should follow certain measures such as immediately shifting the affected person to a cool place or shade. Furthermore, cold water should be splashed on the person's body or clothes.

If the following symptoms occur, seek medical advice immediately

A body temperature of up to 104 F or 40° C in adults can cause severe headaches, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, dizziness, increased heart rate, palpitations.

If children are experiencing symptoms such as refusal to eat, irritability, decreased urine output, dry eyes, bleeding from anywhere, and dry skin near the mouth, their parents need to consult a doctor about the same immediately.

Things to avoid

Avoid going outside during summer, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm; avoid cooking in the afternoon, and keep the doors and windows open while cooking so that the air circulates in the kitchen.

Physically strenuous work should be avoided in the sun; do not walk barefoot in the sun without wearing slippers or shoes; do not lock the car with small children and pets inside; tea, coffee, alcohol, high sugar and carbonated drinks should be avoided; foods high in protein and stale food should be avoided.

Things to do

Loose and cotton clothes preferably white clothes should be used. Cap, handkerchief or umbrella should be used on the head; stay in the house between 12 pm and 4 pm; avoid direct sunlight; drink enough water; take liquid foods like buttermilk, and lemon water, coconut water; pregnant women workers with medical problems should consult a doctor before working in the sun.