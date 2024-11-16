Thane Gurdwara Denies Claims Of BJP Chief JP Nadda & Other Leaders Being Removed From Premises After Video Of Verbal Spat Goes Viral

Thane: The Gurdwara Shri Dashmesh Darbar in Thane refuted claims made by Congress leaders and some media outlets that BJP President JP Nadda and other party leaders were asked to leave the Gurdwara for wearing stoles with the BJP symbol. Gurmukh Singh Syan, President of the Gurdwara Committee, issued a statement to clarify the matter on November 15.

According to Syan, JP Nadda visited the Gurdwara on the auspicious occasion of the 555th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to pay respects to Guru Granth Sahib Ji and meet the Sangat. Nadda participated in the darshan and listened to the ongoing kirtan for five minutes. Following this, the Gurdwara committee invited him to stay for a brief felicitation, as the kirtan was nearing its conclusion.

However, Nadda declined, stating, “I am just a regular devotee, I do not expect any felicitation, and please do not stop the kirtan for my sake. I also have to attend the next scheduled programme.” After bowing respectfully to Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the kirtaniyas, he left the premises.

The committee clarified that a slight disruption arose due to media personnel entering the area during the kirtan. These individuals were politely asked to maintain decorum and avoid standing with their backs to the kirtan. However, rumours began circulating that Nadda and BJP leaders were removed due to complaints from sevadars. The committee strongly denied these allegations, emphasizing that Nadda’s visit was conducted with full reverence, maintaining the sanctity of the Gurdwara.

Reports Claim JP Nadda Was Removed From Gurdwara By Sevadars

Reports from other news publications, including Maharashtra Times, presented a different perspective. They stated that Nadda, accompanied by several BJP leaders, caused a disturbance when a large crowd gathered for photos, interrupting the ongoing kirtan.

This reportedly angered the sevadars, who objected to the disruption and to devotees being temporarily stopped during Nadda’s visit. According to these reports, the displeasure led to Nadda and other BJP leaders leaving the Gurdwara.

Videos have since surfaced showing Nadda leaving the premises amidst a crowd, further fueling speculation. Despite the conflicting narratives, the Gurdwara Committee’s statement strongly refuted claims of any disrespect or forced removal of the BJP leaders, emphasizing that the visit was conducted peacefully and with devotion.