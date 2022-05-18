Thane: Fugitive drug dealer on the run for two years arrested from Kalyan

Kalyan: The Kalyan Bazarpeth police station succeeded in arresting a fugitive drug dealer named Jethalal Himtaram Chaudhary from the premises of Kalyan Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) near Patri bridge on Monday.

Accused Chaudhary has been on the run from last two years and the police was searching him.

According to the police officials from Kalyan Bazarpeth police station the way Chaudhary operated was like something out of the movies. After commiting a crime, Chaudhary, who is blind in one eye, used to walk around wearing black glasses so that no one would identify that he was him.

He is a resident of Gurudev Traders, Heem Ganga Society in the village towards Nandivali in Kalyan (East).

Police Naik Sachin Salvi from Bazarpeth police station got information from his sources that the fugitive drug dealer Jethalal Chaudhary will come to the premise of Kalyan APMC market to meet someone. Salvi shared the information to senior police inspector Narendra Patil of Bazarpeth police station.

Soon after that, K.P.Gholap, assistant police inspector, crime investigation branch, on the orders of his superiors along with his team laid a trap in Kalyan APMC market area.

As per the information received Jethalal Chaudhary arrived at APMC on Monday where he was stopped by police officials dressed in plain clothes as he walked around suspiciously. Soon realising that the police are in the area to arrest him he tried to flee the spot but he failed in his efforts because police were stationed on all sides.

Narendra Patil, senior police inspector, Bazarpeth police station, Kalyan said, " Fugitive drug dealer Jethalal Chaudhary who was on the run for two years was arrested. He was presented in the court and we have taken his police custody. We are investigating the case further and also trying to find out in how many drug dealing he was involved in earlier and also from last two years."

