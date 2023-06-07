 Thane: Four-year-old crushed to death under reversing car
A case of accidental death has been registered

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Thane: Four-year-old crushed to death under reversing car | Representative Image

Thane: A four-year-old girl died after being run over by a car as it was reversing at Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Alina Akram Mansuri, a resident of Nalasopara, was attending a wedding in the town with her parents on Monday evening, said a police official. 

The child was playing on the ground outside the venue when a car, while reversing, ran over her, he said. 

A case of accidental death has been registered and no arrest has been made yet, the official said.

