Thane: Four-year-old crushed to death under reversing car

Thane: A four-year-old girl died after being run over by a car as it was reversing at Bhiwandi in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.
Alina Akram Mansuri, a resident of Nalasopara, was attending a wedding in the town with her parents on Monday evening, said a police official.
The child was playing on the ground outside the venue when a car, while reversing, ran over her, he said.
A case of accidental death has been registered and no arrest has been made yet, the official said.
