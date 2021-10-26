Thane: Four arrested, minor detained for allegedly killing 32-year-old man

The Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi have arrested four people and detained a minor for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man.

The police said the incident took place on October 25, at 11:15pm near Metro hotel, Abuji building in Bhiwandi. The deceased Shafiq Shaikh, 32, a resident of Bhaji market, Mhada colony, Bhiwandi. "Shaikh went to the chinese shop of the accused. He had a fight with the accused over some quarrel. However, he took the cash box and started running. So the accused caught him and assaulted him black and blue. He was seriously injured and was shifted to civic hospital and succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer from Nizampura police station.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Afzal Noor Mohammed Siddique, 27, Afsar Noor Mohammed Siddique, 26, Mohammed Bashir Ansari, 28 and Noor Mohammed Siddique alias Puri Bhaji Wale Ustad, 64 and a 14-year-old boy. "The four accused include a father, his two sons and workers at the shop. The four were arrested and the minor was detained and sent to observation room," said a police officer from Nizampura police station.

The Nizampura police have registered a case under section 302, 143, 147, 149 and 34 of the Indian penal code.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 08:50 PM IST