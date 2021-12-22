Thane: Forest department organize awareness program at residential complex after leopard sighting

After the continuous sighting of a Leopard in a Thane-based residential complex for the past one week, the Thane forest department along with locals carried out an awareness program to curb the fear spread among the citizens. Forest officials showed tricks on-screen to create awareness.

The awareness program was organised by the forest department on Tuesday night at The Orchid Unnathi Garden complex in Thane. The program was also attended by residents of nearby societies.

Nitin Mohite, one of the society members who attended the program said, "On December 16 it was sighted at 6:06 am, while on December 20 it was again sighted at 11 pm in a neighbouring society by a courier who found the leopard carrying a dog. In the last one week, it was sighted two to three times leaving fear among the residents. We have a garden on the backside of society. Usually, in the evening, the kids go to play in the garden and are without parents. The sighting and rumour were resulting in fear among the residents," added Mohite.

He further said the forest officials gave them a call informing them to take an awareness program in the society. Accordingly, a program was organised in the society premises on Tuesday night.

"During the program, we shared details of the leopard sighting and many of them raise questions and doubts. The first question was as to why the authorities are not laying a trap to catch the leopard? The official claims as per the rule and law they can catch the animal, but we have to give passage for him to go. The officials claim he is not dangerous," he added.

Mohite further said that questioned were also raised as to why instead of Sanjay Gandhi National Park being a huge forest, the animals are coming to the city?

"Hunting in the forest is difficult. So they come to the city, as it's easy to hunt a dog. The authorities asked people to use a stick or torch or play music if it is seen again. Kids should raise their hands so that their size gets big. The leopard doesn't attack any animal bigger than their size," said Mohite saying if they feel unprotected, it may attack citizens.

Sandeep More, in charge of the Thane forest department who organised the awareness program, said the leopard was found on December 16 night. Accordingly, we surveyed to check the status. However, on December 20, it was again found roaming near the area. The residential areas are hardly at a distance of 500 meters from the forest area. However, we have set up a trap camera to identify the animal as per our record.

Meanwhile, the citizens staying nearby were scared of the animals roaming around and were afraid to leave their kids. "So on Tuesday night, we organised an awareness campaign at the society. We distributed pamphlets with do's and don't and the precautionary measure they had to take. More than 200 citizens attended the meeting held on the society premises. Now they feel strong and we informed them that we are just called away," added More.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 08:09 PM IST