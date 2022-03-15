Thane forest department arrest man, rescues 80 Parakeets smuggled from Washim district

Thane: The Thane forest department has arrested a 25-year-old man and has rescued 80 Indian Parakeets, which were illegally smuggled to Thane. The forest officials claimed that birds were brought from the Washim district in Maharashtra.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Mohammed Rizwan Mohammed Nazir (25), a resident of Ingle plot in Washim district of Maharashtra.

On March 13, the forest officials received information about it being smuggled to Thane through Amravati to CSMT. "Accordingly a trap was laid near the State transport bus stand on Thane west. A man with iron cages covered with cloth was coming towards the stand. We caught him with 80 Indian Parakeets which he brought to sell in Thane and Mumbai," said a police officer.

Narendra Muthe, Thane range forest officer confirmed the arrest and said a case has been registered under the relevant section of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. "The Parakeets are brought from the forest area of Washim district. We are further investigating to check why it was smuggled to Thane," added Muthe.

The forest officials claim they will release the birds who can fly, while the others will be kept under observation.

