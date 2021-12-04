Thane: Five cloth godowns gutted in fire at Bhiwandi town, no casualty

Five cloth godowns were completely destroyed in a major fire that broke out in Bhiwandi, a powerloom town in Thane district of Maharashtra, early on Saturday, an official said.

However, nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The blaze started in one of the cloth godowns located in Draupadi Compound at Purna village at around 1.30 am. It soon spread to other four godowns in the complex, where bundles of cloth were stored in large quantity. All five godowns were gutted in the fire," said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

After being alerted, one fire engine each from Thane and Bhiwandi civic bodies rushed to the spot and began the firefighting operation, he said.

"The fire was brought under control and doused around 8.35 am," Kadam said.

There is no report of any casualty or injury to anybody in the incident, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

