Thane: Fire near Yeoor forest in doused in an hour, no report of injuries

A short circuit in the cable of a lamppost at Yeoor forest in Maharashtra's Thane district caused a fire on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The blaze, which started at around 2pm near an Air Force Station in the vicinity, was doused with the help of one fire-tending vehicle in less than an hour, he added.

There is no report of injury to anyone, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:16 PM IST