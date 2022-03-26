Thane: Fire breaks out at Kanaya Nagar; dousing underway

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

ANI

ANI

Dousing underway after a fire broke out in a godown in Kanaya Nagar, Thane around 3:20 am this morning. No casualty or injury reported in the incident.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:41 AM IST