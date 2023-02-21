Thane: Fire in bank's AC unit, no casualty reported; cause of blaze yet to be ascertained |

Thane: A fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of a Bank of Baroda at Ram Maruti Road at Naupada in Thane on February 21 at around 10:20 am. No casaulties were reported at the spot.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, " We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 10:20 am regarding fire in the AC unit at the Bank of Baroda branch at Ram Maruti Road in Thane (West)."

"Soon after receiving the information our disaster management cell team along with the local firemen, Naupada police station police officials and MSEDCL officials rushed to the spot and with the help of one pick-up vehicle and one fire vehicle put out the fire in half an hour," he said.

Sawant further added, "No one was injured in the fire incident. A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire."

Spate of fire incidents

Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan region has seen a spate of fires in the last fortnight. A blaze in Malad recently also claimed life of 12-year-old boy. Meanwhile, another senior citizen last week lost her life after blaze in Kurla building.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)