Mumba: Minor fire incidents in Wadala east & Byculla west; no injuries reported | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The city reported two minor fires on Sunday afternoon. The flames were immediately extinguished by the officials of Mumbai Fire Brigade. No one was reported to be injured in both the incidents.

In the first incident the fire broke out at 12.52 pm in a building compound on Pias street at Byculla West. The fire confined to wooden material in the compound of Victoria tower, was extinguished by the citizens followed by fire officials. The fire was doused off within few minutes, thus no injuries were reported, confirmed fire officials.

The another incident occurred at 2 pm on Nadkarni road near BPT hospital in Wadala east, where a garbage caught a fire. The officials of fire brigade along with police and civic ward staff immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished by 2.11 pm. No injuries reported in the incident.

The city has witnessed several fires almost every day in the last two weeks. A massive fire was reported on Friday evening at Raghuvanshi mills compound at Senapati Bapat marg in Lower Parel. Around 25 people were safely evacuated from the building by the fire officials.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)