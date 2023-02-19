Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadala East; no one injured

Representative Image | File

A fire broke out in a garbage dump in Wadala on Sunday afternoon at around 2.20 pm.

The incident took place at Nadkarni Road near BPT Hospital in Wadala East.

The fire was extinguished at around 2.11 pm. No one was injured in the blaze.

Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West

Earlier today, a fire broke out at Kela Lane in Byculla West on Sunday afternoon at around 12.52 pm.

The blaze was extinguished a short while after.

