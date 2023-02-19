e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadala East; no one injured

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadala East; no one injured

The fire was extinguished at around 2.11 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

A fire broke out in a garbage dump in Wadala on Sunday afternoon at around 2.20 pm.

The incident took place at Nadkarni Road near BPT Hospital in Wadala East.

The fire was extinguished at around 2.11 pm. No one was injured in the blaze.

Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West

Earlier today, a fire broke out at Kela Lane in Byculla West on Sunday afternoon at around 12.52 pm.

The blaze was extinguished a short while after.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West; visuals surface
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadala East; no one injured

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadala East; no one injured

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West; visuals surface

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West; visuals surface

NCP chief Sharad Pawar distances himself from Shiv Sena name, symbol controversy

NCP chief Sharad Pawar distances himself from Shiv Sena name, symbol controversy

Mumbai Police register case of accidental death of real estate agent; wife alleges brothers murdered...

Mumbai Police register case of accidental death of real estate agent; wife alleges brothers murdered...

IN PICS: Shivaji Jayanti celebrations across India

IN PICS: Shivaji Jayanti celebrations across India