e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West; visuals surface

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West; visuals surface

No one was injured in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West; visuals surface | Screengrab
Follow us on

A fire broke out at Kela Lane in Byculla West on Sunday afternoon at around 12.52 pm. No one was injured in the incident.

The fire has been extinguished.

Massive fire breaks out at MBMC dumping ground 

Earlier on Saturday evening, a major fire broke out at a municipal garbage dumping ground under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Dhavghi, Uttan. The fire reportedly broke out around 8 pm.

The fire was so massive that the flames could be clearly seen from a distance.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Massive fire breaks out at MBMC dumping ground in Uttan; visuals surface
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West; visuals surface

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West; visuals surface

NCP chief Sharad Pawar distances himself from Shiv Sena name, symbol controversy

NCP chief Sharad Pawar distances himself from Shiv Sena name, symbol controversy

Mumbai Police register case of accidental death of real estate agent; wife alleges brothers murdered...

Mumbai Police register case of accidental death of real estate agent; wife alleges brothers murdered...

IN PICS: Shivaji Jayanti celebrations across India

IN PICS: Shivaji Jayanti celebrations across India

Shiv Sena Row: '₹ 2,000 crore changed hands for bow and arrow name & symbol,' big claim by Sanjay...

Shiv Sena Row: '₹ 2,000 crore changed hands for bow and arrow name & symbol,' big claim by Sanjay...