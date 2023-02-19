Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Kela Lane in Byculla West; visuals surface | Screengrab

A fire broke out at Kela Lane in Byculla West on Sunday afternoon at around 12.52 pm. No one was injured in the incident.

The fire has been extinguished.

Fire at Baya Victoria Tower byculla west station road Mumbai 11

Massive fire breaks out at MBMC dumping ground

Earlier on Saturday evening, a major fire broke out at a municipal garbage dumping ground under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Dhavghi, Uttan. The fire reportedly broke out around 8 pm.

The fire was so massive that the flames could be clearly seen from a distance.

