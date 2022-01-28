e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:43 AM IST

Thane: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Bhiwandi's Sumaras Chamunda Complex

FPJ Web Desk
A fire broke out on Friday at a furniture godown in Sumaras Chamunda Complex of Bhiwandi area in Thane, reported news agency ANI.

According to Bhiwandi Fire Department, as many as four fire vehicles present on the spot are engaged in controlling the fire. No casualties have been reported yet.

"The fire that broke out at a furniture godown at Sumaras Chamunda Complex in Bhiwandi area in Thane has now spread to 3 more godowns. Four fire tenders are present at the spot," a Fire Department official told ANI.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:38 AM IST
