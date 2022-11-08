Thane: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, 100 others booked for vandalism; stopped screening of Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev'

Jitendra Awhad gets into a fight with an audience member who was at screening of 'Har Har Mahadev' | Twitter screengrab

Former state housing minister Jitendra Awhad and 100 workers of his have been booked for vandalism after they forcefully stopped a screening of a Marathi film 'Har Har mahadev' at a multiplex in Thane's Viviana Mall on Monday night. The NCP MLA alleged that the film distorted Chhatrapati Shivaji's history to create political hype.

According to a report in local media, the Vartak Nagar police have registered a case based on complaint of one Vijay Dhurve; they have been booked under Sections 141, 143, 146, 149, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 37/135 of the Mumbai Police Act.

Awhad, workers scuffle with the audience

The leader and his workers got into a scuffle with the audience and the video of their heated exhcange is going viral on social media.

In the video, a mob is seen charging at the cinemagoer and later Jitendra Awhad intervenes, and the two exchange a few heated words before the man is taken out of the cinema hall with his daughter.

Another video shows the man being manhandled by Awhad before he is taken out of the cinema hall.

#WATCH: NCP leader @Awhadspeaks stopped screening of Marathi film #HarHarMahadev in #Thane multiplex on Monday. He alleged that the film distorts the history of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj and thus opposed the screening.



Video: Kiran Subashrao Ghuge pic.twitter.com/dGjxFp0rW2 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 8, 2022

Former NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad and his men storm into Viviana mall and beat up audience at #Harharmahadev film show.



Awhad is that street Lukka always trying to appease his Thug Bosses.



He is a repeat offender hope the law takes action for his thuggery @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/Jxwcvmsgbk — AgentVinod (@AgentVinod03) November 8, 2022

Awhad alleges film distorts history

Speaking to the media later, Awhad said that the movie shows Shivaji Maharaj sleeping on a bench while Afzal Khan was stabbing him and said that his relationship with Bajiprabhu Deshpande was also defamed.

Awhad, saying that films influence people, said that distortion of history must be opposed. He said although he respects freedom of expression, he will not let people change the history, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

MNS slams NCP leader for stopping the show

Reportedly, soon after NCP workers left, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Thane-Palghar district chief Avinash Jadhav arrived at the multiplex and requested to restart the show.

He was quoted in HT saying that it is wrong to manhandle the audience who had come to watch a film. He said that the accused should be arrested by the police. He said he will also attend the screening until end and dared others to stop the show.

Sambhaji brigade stalled screening in Pune

A day earlier, former Rajya Sabha member and Kolhapur royal family scion Sambhaji Chhatrapati had warned that if facts are found distorted in any upcoming films based on legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he would oppose such movies and take all efforts to stall their release.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who is a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, had also expressed displeasure over the Marathi films 'Har Har Mahadev' (released recently) and 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' (an upcoming project).

"Members of 'Sambhaji Brigade' stalled the screening of 'Har Har Mahadev' at a theatre in Pune and warned the theatre owner. The history is distorted in 'Har Har Mahadev' while in 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sath', the depiction of 'Mavle' (soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ) is frightful," alleged Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde.

(With agency inputs)