 Thane: Families Feared Trapped As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Dombivli
As per information, fire brigade personnel, municipal administration and police have rushed to the site and efforts are underway to rescue people buried under the debris.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a three-storey building in Thane's Dombivali collapsed on Friday. 

As per information, Thane Disaster Response Team (TDRF), fire brigade personnel, municipal administration and police have rushed to the site and efforts are underway to rescue people buried under the debris. 

Speaking to the media KDMC Commissioner said, “Rescue work has been started. As per the information received, a 70-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman have been trapped under the debris.”

Commissioner Bhausaheb Dangde of Kalyan Dombivli Mahapalika informed about this incident saying, "Our Assistant Commissioner and other colleagues rushed to the spot after realising that the building was collapsing. They evacuated the residents living in the building. But still the information that two people are trapped has come to light."

As per news reports, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation had issued notice to the residents of the dilapidated Adinarayan Bhuvan building located at Ayre village in Dombivli East, however, a few people were still living inside the complex.

