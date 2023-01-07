Thane: Extortionists threaten anti-encroachment dept officer, demand 6 flats under BSUP scheme

TMC- Thane | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) anti-encroachment department's assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher was threatened to death by three extortionists on December 2, 2022. Aher while lodging complaint at Naupada police station on January 5, 2023 said that he was threatened to death by one extortionist identified as Saurabh Vartak. Vartak demanded six flats under the basic services for urban poor (BSUP) scheme of TMC and threatened to kill Aher if not given, said a police officer from Naupada police station on Saturday.

'Was threatened during inspection work'

Mahesh Aher, assistant commissioner, anti-encroachment department,TMC said, "On 2nd December, 2022, I was on my way to inspect the unauthorised construction near the registration office at Naupada at around 4 pm. When I was inspecting the unauthorised construction, one extortionist Saurabh Vartak along with his two accomplices, blocked my way and demanded that six flats in BSUP project at Dharamveer Nagar, Tulshidham should be given as extortion. Vartak also threatened that if I don't give the flats under the BSUP scheme, then they will kill me. Vartak and his accomplices also showed chopper knife and warned the people who gathered around to leave. The people gathered ran away from the spot in fear."

Case registered against Vartak and accomplices

Aher added, "I lodged a complaint at Naupada police station against Saurabh Vartak and his accomplices on 5th January, 2023."

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, Naupada police station said, "Mahesh Aher, the TMC anti-encroachment assistant commissioner, received a death threat from accused Saurabh Vartak and his accomplices. They demanded six flats under the BSUP scheme as extortion and if not given then they will kill Aher. Aher lodged a complaint for extortion, threats, abuse and obstructing the government worker for doing work. We have registered a case against the accused under various IPC sections. Also in WhatsApp conversation between Saurabh and his accomplice Imaran in November 2021, he had abused Aher by threatening to kill him."

Vartak already arrested in another case

Dhumal further informed that, "The accused Saurabh Vartak has already been arrested in another crime, and now after the complaint of TMC anti-encroachment department assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher he is being arrested in this crime as well. Also we are further investigating the case."