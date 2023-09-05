Thane Excise Department Arrests 3 With Foreign Liquor Worth ₹60 Lakh

Thane News: Excise Department Arrests 3 With Foreign Liquor Worth ₹60 Lakh |

Thane: The Konkan Divisional flying squad of the State Excise department on Monday, September 4 arrested three persons who were smuggling fake foreign liquor from Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai. The Thane excise department superintendent Dr. Nilesh Sangade informed that Rs 60 lakh foreign counterfeit liquor has been confiscated from the accused.

Earlier the Commissioner of the State Excise Department Vijay Suryavanshi ordered action against illegal, counterfeit and imported liquor. In this background, under the guidance of Konkan Divisional Deputy Commissioner of Excise Prasad Surve the Thane Superintendent Dr.Nilesh Sangade along with the flying squad of Thane was keeping vigil on the Belapur route.

Thane Superintendent Dr.Nilesh Sangade Shares Details On Arrest

Sangade said, "On Monday, September 4, at around 1.30 am team spotted a suspicious truck on the road near Turbhe railway station. A team of inspector Digambar Shewale, sub-inspector Vijay Dhumal, Sandeep Jarande, chased the truck and stopped it. When the truck was inspected, 918 boxes of foreign liquor manufactured in the state of Goa and permitted to be sold only in the state of Goa and banned in the state of Maharashtra were found. It also had whisky, beer and other types of liquor. In this case, the truck driver Ter Singh Kanoje (32) along with his accomplice Nasir Shaikh (45) both the resident of Sendhwa in Madhya Pradesh) and Guddu Rawat a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested. A truck used to transport liquor and two mobile phones along with with 918 boxes of foreign liquor amounting to Rs 60 lakh have also been seized by the excise department."