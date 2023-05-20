 Thane: Dr Chetna Nitil K appointed chief medical officer of TMC
Thane: Dr Chetna Nitil K appointed chief medical officer of TMC

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
TMC- Thane | Representative Image

Thane: The Maharashtra government has appointed Chetna Nitil K as the new chief medical officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Sources from the Thane civic body informed that she will take charge on Monday.

The chief medical officer's post was lying vacant for the last two months after the suspension of Dr. Yogesh Sharma by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar on March 8.

Ravindra Manjarekar, public relationship officer, TMC said, "The then chief medical officer of TMC Dr. R. T. Kendra retired five years ago. Since then six to seven medical officers have been appointed to this post. This included medical officers in municipal service and those sent on deputation by the state government. Some of them resigned on their own. So Dr. Rajiv Murudkar had to resign due to bribery. Also, the chief medical officer of the TMC and dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Dr. Yogesh Sharma and deputy dean Dr. Suchit Kumar Kamkhedkar was suspended two months ago."

Manjarekar further added, "The charge of the post of TMC chief medical officer was entrusted to Dr. Rakesh Barot. On this post, the state government has now appointed the senior medical officer of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Dr. Chetna Nitil K. She has been deputed for a period of one year."

