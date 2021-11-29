Thane: Dombivali police arrests 24-year-old man in minor rape charges, booked under POSCO Act

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The police said the accused, Pradeep Bhaskar Bhera called the victim at her pooja place and raped her.

The police said the incident took place on October 30 at 10:30 pm in Kalyan at the resident of the accused.

The complainant, a 33-year-old woman, is the mother of the victim girl. In her statement to police, she allegedly said about being booked and arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

"However, as she is in jail, her daughter used to frequently visit the court for hearing and bail procedures. The accused Bhera met her in court as they both used to stay in Mumbai and were known by face, the accused gave the girl false assurance for helping release her mother on bail," said a police officer.

However, last month Bhera called the victim at his place in Kalyan for a cultural pooja. "Taking a chance of the girl being alone, he raped her. The victim's mother was released on bail last week. The victim narrated the incident to her mother. However, the complainant along with the victim approached the local police and registered a case," said a police officer.

The Manpada police have registered a case under sections of the Indian penal code and section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act, 2012. "We have arrested the accused and produced him in court. The accused was remanded in police custody for four days," said a police officer.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 08:05 PM IST