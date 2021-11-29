Thane: 23-year-old kills friend for defaming him, arrested

The Vithalwadi police in Ulhasnagar have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend in the wee hours of Monday. The police said the accused claims the deceased was defaming him and used to inform his whereabouts to others. So in anger, he had committed the crime.

The police said the arrested accused was identified as Kiran Mhatre (23), a resident of Maratha section 32 in Ulhasnagar 4.

The incident took place at 1:50 am on Monday behind Shani Mandir, section 32, Ulhasnagar 4.

"The deceased Rahul and accused Kiran were friends. Rahul used to do backbiting of Kiran and used to defame him among friends. After Kiran came to know about him, on Sunday, they quarrelled and disputed till Sunday night. Later, Kiran in the influence of alcohol banged Rahul's head on the ground and assaulted him with an object killing him on the spot. Kiran then went to his residence and slept," said a police officer.

The Vithalwadi police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code.

After the incident, the local police reached the spot and after getting a clue about the accused, the detection officers started a search of the accused. "The accused Kiran Mhatre was arrested on Monday and was produced in court," said a police officer.

