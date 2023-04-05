Thane: Doctor refutes Sena MP Rajan Vichare’s claim that Roshni Shinde is pregnant

Twitter

A doctor at Thane's Sampada Hospital has refuted Thane MP Rajan Vichare's claim that Roshni Shinde, a party functionary from Uddhav Thackeray's camp who was attacked by women from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's faction, is pregnant. The doctor, Umesh Alegaonkar, stated that Roshni has been tested twice for pregnancy, and the reports have come back negative.

"Roshni has been tested twice for pregnancy, both of which have come back negative. So it is clear that she is not pregnant. Also, she was not seriously injured. At present, her condition is stable and she has been kept in the intensive care unit only for medical observation," said the doctor.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a group of 15-20 women from Eknath Shinde's camp attacked Roshni Shinde fatally at a shopping centre in Thane for putting for a post on Facebook against PM Modi and Eknath Shinde.

Uddhav demands Fadnavis's resignation

Following the incident, Uddhav Thackeray visited Roshni at the hospital and demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the incident.

Thackeray also criticised the government for not registering an FIR in Roshni's case and warned that if real Shiv Sainiks take to the streets, fake Shiv Sainiks who dance with Balasaheb's photo and saffron flag will not be able to face it.

He called for a special department in the cabinet to be created to tackle gangsterism.