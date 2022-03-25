Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 14; no new death

Thane: With detection of 14 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 7,08,723, while no fresh death linked to the disease has been recorded, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,880 with no fresh addition, the official said.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:53 PM IST