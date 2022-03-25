COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.97 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 23 has inoculated 15,97,12,556 people.

As per the state government data, 4,88,90,055 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,76,51,260 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,17,977 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,09,38,026 received their second dose. 10,69,411 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 37,19,478 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 23,46,863 have received their second.

As many as 6,53,822 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,214 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,86,914 of them have got their second dose. 3,22,595 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,369 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,93,523 got their second dose. 3,42,475 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday, March 24, recorded 139 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 965. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,772.

255 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,24,214. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Out of 7,91,13,785 laboratory samples 78,72,956 have been tested positive (09.95%) for COVID-19 until today.

