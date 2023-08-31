 Thane Crime: Thieves Break Into Dombivali Flat, Steal Jewellery, Valuables Worth ₹7.38 Lakh
The thieves had stolen jewellery and other valuables worth ₹7.38 lakh; family returned home and discovered theft; lodged a complaint with Manpada police.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Thane: Unidentified Persons Steal Jewellery & Valuables Worth ₹7.38 Lakh From Dombivali Flat | Representative Image

Thane: Unidentified people allegedly broke into a flat in Deslepada area in Dombivali on Wednesday afternoon. The thieves robbed the house of a family who had gone out on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

They stole jewellery and other valuables worth ₹7.38 lakh, according to Manpada police officials on Thursday.

This incident happened in Deslepada area of Bhopar road. As it was Raksha Bandhan, Omkar Bhatkarand his parents had gone to his sister's place. At 1:30 pm the family left the house after closing the door and windows properly.

Yogesh Sanap, assistant police inspector, Manpada police station said, "The unidentified thieves who were on surveillance in the area were sure that the Bhatkar family had locked up the house, the thieves came to the society where they lived. As it was afternoon, the society was crowded. Thieves broke the lock of the house. After entering the house, they broke the lock of the iron door of the cupboard and stole cash and gold ornaments worth ₹7.38 lakh.

Case of theft registered

The Bhatkar family came home at around 4 pm. Then they saw that the door hinge was broken. They went into the house and saw that all the belongings had been stolen away by the thieves. The iron cupboard was open. When the family members came to know about the theft, they filed a complaint with us. We have registered a case against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 454 ( lurking house-trespass or house breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft). We are further probing the case."

