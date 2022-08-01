Navi Mumbai: Thieves break car window, steal Rs 10 lakh

Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai's Khandeshwar police have registered a case of theft against an unidentified person after a bag with cash Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a parked car in New Panvel last week.

The cash was reportedly stolen by breaking the window glass of the car.

The complainant Dilip Patil, 45, is a resident of Pale Khurd in Panvel and works as a plant operator in a company.

Patil had gone inside a bank after parking his car along the road in front of Neel Hospital in sector 1 in New Panvel in which he had kept Rs 10 lakh down the driver’s seat.

However, by the time he returned from the bank, he saw the glass of the rear window of the car was broken. When he checked under the front seat, he was shocked to see that the cash had gone missing. Realising the theft, he registered a complaint at the Khandeshwar police station.

Meanwhile, unit two of the crime branch arrested a 26-year-old Kalamboli resident for allegedly stealing a motorbike from the Khandeshwar railway station parking area.

The accused has been identified as Masood alias Maqsood Ahmed Saiyad. The accused was earlier externed from similar theft cases. Police said that they recovered one motorbike from him. Further investigation is on.