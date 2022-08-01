e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Minibus falls from subway flyover, driver injured

The accident took place after a container hit the minibus on the small flyover.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
The driver of a minibus received injuries after the bus fell from a subway flyover in front of the Kharghar Station at midnight on Sunday. The bus driver has been identified as Irfan Khan, a resident of Kalamboli. Police said that Khan was going on Mira Road when the incident took place.

The accident took place after a container hit the minibus at the small flyover. After the collision, the container driver sped away. However, the bus fell down from the bridge due to the impact.

According to police, due to the impact of the hit, the steering of the minibus was locked and it skidded and fell. Meanwhile, the Kharghar police registered a case of hit and run against the container driver.

