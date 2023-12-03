Thane Crime: Naupada Police Arrests One For Cheating Finance Company Of ₹43,174

Thane: The Naupada police succeeded in arresting a 37-year-old recovery agent from Dombivali for cheating a finance company of Rs 43,174 in Thane.

According to the police, "The accused identified as Sumit Rokade used to work with Manasvi Finance as a recovery agent. The finance company used to collect the debt from the customers on behalf of the banks. Rokade used to collect the money from customers and deposit in his Paytm account."

Ravindra Vasantrao, Police Inspector, Naupada police station said, "The complainant Rajesh Thakre (42) used to run Manasvi Finance company at Kasarwadawali in Thane. As per his complaint the accused joined his company on 7th October 2023 and worked till 15th October 2023. The accused left the job on 18th October, 2023 and was absconding.

"One of the employee named Yasmin called few customers for the payment and that time they said that they have paid it to Sumit and the incident of cheating came to light. The accused also threatened the complainant that he will sell the data of 6500 customers which was in his possession. We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 408, 420, 504 and 506. Rokade was presented in Thane court which ordered him two days police custody."