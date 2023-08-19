Thane Crime: Kalwa Police Arrests Two Murbad Locals For Stealing 15 Bikes

Thane: The Kalwa police succeeded in arresting two thieves who stole bikes from Thane city and neighbouring areas. After their arrest, the Kalwa police claimed to have solved 15 cases of crimes registered against them and also 15 bikes have been seized from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Mhadse (32) and Kishore Sable (31) both the residents of Tokawade in Murbad.

Kanhaiya Thorat, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station said, "Amar Anant Ambure (32) a resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai had reported that his two-wheeler was stolen from the parking lot of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on August 1 in Kalwa police station limits.Keeping in mind the seriousness of the crime, initiated the investigation and started a search for the bike and the accused."

Thorat added, "We checked the CCTV footage of the place from where the bike was stolen. But we did not get any concrete information so we started investigating the matter with great enthusiasm. While investigating we laid a trap at Kalyan Adharwadi and detained Kishore Sable and Ganesh Mhadse.

"When both were questioned further, they confessed to the crime. When the accused Ganesh Mhadse was questioned further, it was revealed that a case had been registered against him in the Dombivli police station as well.Accordingly the information has come out that these two have stolen bikes from Kalwa Hospital, Thane Market, Talavpali, Korum Mall, Wagle Estate, Kalyan Court Area, Dombivli East and West, Rukmini Hospital in Kalyan, Shahad Railway Station and Murbad ST Stand in Thane. We have seized 15 two-wheelers worth Rs 3,29,874 lakh from the accused."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)