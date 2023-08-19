Thane Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death In Kalyan Over Past Feud, 10 Booked

Representative Image

Thane: A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death by a group of 10 people over a past feud at a ground in Khadegolawali area in Kalyan on Friday night. The case has been registered against 10 persons, said the police officer from Kolsewadi police station on Saturday.

M.R.Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, "The victim Sameer Lokhande was attacked by 10 persons with iron rods and sharp weapons at a ground in Khadegolawali area on Friday night.

He was brutally beaten and his family took him to the nearby hospital and later he was shifted to a hospital in Mumbai where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment on Saturday morning. The attackers had a fight with the teenager at a petrol pump six months back and they all held a grudge against him."

Deshmukh further added, " We have registered against the 10 persons and yet haven't arrested them but we are in the process of searching and will soon arrest them."